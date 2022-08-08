Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

Full Schedule of FM PRIDE Events:

Thursday, August 11th

• Family Skate Night - 6:30PM | Skate City ND, 3302 Interstate Blvd S, Fargo | Free

• LGBT Trivia & Karaoke - 8PM | Rhombus Guys Pizza, 606 Main Ave, Fargo (21+ after 9 p.m.) | Free

• Pride Vinyl Night - 8PM | Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave, Fargo (21+) | Free

Friday, August 12th

• Youth Pride - Drag Show - 7PM | Hansen Theatre, MSUM, 801 13th Street South, Moorhead | $10

• PRIDE Dance Party - 10PM | Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo (21+) | $10

Saturday, August 13th

• PRIDE 5K Fun Run – 8:30AM | Moorhead Center Mall Parking Lot, 510 Center Ave, Moorhead |

• PRIDE in the Park - 11AM | Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo | Free

• PRIDE Patio Palooza - 2PM | Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo | Free *NEW EVENT

• PRIDE Block Party - 8:30PM | Fargo Brewing Co., 610 University Dr N, Fargo (21+) | $15, $40 VIP

Sunday, August 14th

• GAZE - Terrace Pride Yoga - 10:00AM | Jasper Hotel, 215 Broadway N, Fargo | $15, pre-registration required

• PRIDE Interfaith Service - 12:30PM | Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo | Free

• PRIDE Parade - 2PM | Downtown Fargo - Broadway & NP | Free

• Post-Parade Celebration – Following Parade | Broadway Square | Broadway Square | 201 Broadway N, Fargo |

