Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

Full Schedule of FM PRIDE Events:

Thursday, August 11th

 Family Skate Night - 6:30PM  | Skate City ND, 3302 Interstate Blvd S, Fargo | Free

LGBT Trivia & Karaoke - 8PM  |  Rhombus Guys Pizza, 606 Main Ave, Fargo (21+ after 9 p.m.) | Free

• Pride Vinyl Night - 8PM  |  Front Street Taproom, 614 Main Ave,  Fargo (21+) | Free

Friday, August 12th

• Youth Pride - Drag Show - 7PM |  Hansen Theatre, MSUM, 801 13th Street South, Moorhead | $10

• PRIDE Dance Party - 10PM  |  Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave S, Fargo (21+) | $10

Saturday, August 13th

• PRIDE 5K Fun Run – 8:30AM | Moorhead Center Mall Parking Lot, 510 Center Ave, Moorhead |

• PRIDE in the Park - 11AM  |  Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo | Free

• PRIDE Patio Palooza - 2PM  |  Island Park, 616 1st St. S, Fargo | Free  *NEW EVENT

• PRIDE Block Party - 8:30PM |  Fargo Brewing Co., 610 University Dr N,  Fargo (21+) | $15, $40 VIP

Sunday, August 14th

• GAZE - Terrace Pride Yoga - 10:00AM  |  Jasper Hotel, 215 Broadway N, Fargo | $15, pre-registration required

• PRIDE Interfaith Service - 12:30PM  |  Fargo Theatre, 314 Broadway N, Fargo | Free

• PRIDE Parade - 2PM  |  Downtown Fargo - Broadway & NP | Free

• Post-Parade Celebration – Following Parade  |  Broadway Square | Broadway Square | 201 Broadway N, Fargo |

