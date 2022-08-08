Contests
Police searching for missing teen who may be in Fargo

Missing Teen
Missing Teen(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the Fargo area, Fergus Falls or Perham. Holte, a 17 year old female, was last seen in the Jewett Lake area, north of Fergus Falls, on the evening of 07/31/2022. 

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown cowboy boots, unknown shirt.  She is described as 5′9″ tall and approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 218-998-8555.

