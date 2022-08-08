One injured in Waubun crash

WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today.

The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed.

The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy.

One of the drivers was injured in the crash.

More information will be released later tonight.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.