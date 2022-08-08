Contests
Christmas on the Danube

One injured in Waubun crash

Waubun crash
Waubun crash(AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUBUN, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Minnesota Highway Patrols says the two SUVs were traveling southbound when they collided on Highway 59 at around 2:30 pm today.

The 26-year-old man driving one of the vehicles had the airbag deployed.

The 70-year-old woman driving the other vehicle did not deploy.

One of the drivers was injured in the crash.

More information will be released later tonight.

