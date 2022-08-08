North Dakota senators speak up about views on Inflation Reduction Act

Contests
Hoeven and Cramer both voted against the bill.
The Senate on Sunday passed Democrats' sweeping health care, tax and climate bill.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Senator John Hoeven says he’s voting against the Inflation Reduction Act because he says it’s reckless spending and will worsen inflation.

Earlier, Hoeven spoke on the Senate floor and called on his colleagues to reject the legislation.

’We have the resources and the capabilities to...reduce that inflation, to address the stagnation. This tax and spend bill is not the way to do it,” he says.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer says he also votes against the bill.

In a statement today, “This bill is fiscally irresponsible, needlessly bureaucratic, and damaging to every sector of the American economy from energy to agriculture to pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. It’s going to put a dent in every American’s bottom line,” said Cramer.

