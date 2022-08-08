Contests
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, MN.
WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes, MN.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.

Grabow says troopers noted several people using designated drivers, ride share services and buses. There were no serious injuries or fatal crashes around the area during the event.

When it comes to speeding in Minnesota lakes country, troopers gave out 440 tickets and warnings. Four of those drivers were ticketed for going over 100 miles per hour, with one of those accused of driving 106 mph in a 65 mph zone.

More than 100 people were given tickets or warnings for not wearing seat belts or not having children properly restrained. 73 tickets and warnings were handed out for distracted driving offenses.

