Local family helping a lamb with disabilities in journey to Vermont sanctuary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family that lives out near Edmore and Langdon, ND, has taken on the challenge to help a lamb out with disabilities and getting it to a sanctuary in Vermont. The lamb named ‘Llama Llama’ was born in February and unfortunately it’s ears and back legs were frozen.

A local farmer told them about the lamb, and the Rosecrans took in ‘Llama Llama’ to help him out. However, it became apparent that they wouldn’t be able to take care of him in the winter months, which is why they are taking the lamb to ‘The Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary’ in Tunbridge, VT.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to meet all of his needs,” said Bridget Rosecrans. “There’s a sanctuary in Vermont that is willing to take this little guy in and rehabilitate him and let him live out his life.”

According to the family, ‘Llama Llama’ loves to cuddle and his graham crackers.

“Right when he first got him he ran to me and just smiled and we had treats for him and right when he had his first graham cracker, I just knew that he was going to love being with us.” said Jiry Rosecrans.

What has been incredible for the Rosecrans is the connection that has been made between ‘Llama Llama’ and their autistic son Jase. Bridget said that Jase has grown fond of the lamb and wants to help get the lamb to Vermont. The family believes both have grown together through their disabilities.

“He was not used to close contact at all,” said Rosecrans. “I’ll go out during the day and I’ll see him just sitting with him. I think it has a calming effect on Jase.”

Now the hope is to get ‘Llama Llama’ to Vermont to live out his best life. However, the family is looking to raise support since they are traveling over 3,200 miles and driving the whole way. While they await that day, the family continues to enjoy their time with the lovable lamb.

“My face will be a river. I will cry a lot.” said Jiry Rosecrans when they take ‘Llama Llama’ to Vermont.

For more information on ‘Llama Llama’ the lamb and the Vermont journey, there is a GoFundMe that has been set up. You can find that by clicking here.

