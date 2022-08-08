Contests
Players of the Week
Christmas on the Danube

Kayakers and canoers row out the 30th annual Race the Red

Red river
Red river(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Valley are preparing their paddles for the postponed 30th annual Race the Red.

Kayakers and canoers will start at the South boat ramp at Dike East and row either 1.5, 3.5, or 6 miles for the race.

There are four categories to enter under, which are canoe, solo kayak, tandem kayak, and non-traditional like rowboat and hydrobike.

The winners for each category will receive an award.

The race starts at 6:30 pm Monday but walk up are welcome until 6:20 pm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen
Tyler Lenoir (Person of Interest)
Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for person of interest
MGN
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 3 - August 8
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - August 8
Valley Today Weather – August 8
Valley Today Weather – August 8
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – August 8
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – August 8
Valley Today 8-8-22
Valley Today Fast Track: August 8, 2022