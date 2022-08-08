Kayakers and canoers row out the 30th annual Race the Red

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in the Valley are preparing their paddles for the postponed 30th annual Race the Red.

Kayakers and canoers will start at the South boat ramp at Dike East and row either 1.5, 3.5, or 6 miles for the race.

There are four categories to enter under, which are canoe, solo kayak, tandem kayak, and non-traditional like rowboat and hydrobike.

The winners for each category will receive an award.

The race starts at 6:30 pm Monday but walk up are welcome until 6:20 pm.

