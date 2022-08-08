Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check

Out of the 16 businesses checked, four were failures.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday.

The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer.

The team checked 16 businesses within the city of Grand Forks.

The stores were: Simonson’s on Gateway Drive, Simonson’s Travel Center on Gateway Drive, Hugo’s Grocery Store on Columbia Road, and Walmart on Gateway Drive.

The businesses had a citation issued to the clerk who sold the tobacco product and the stores will face an administrative sanction.

