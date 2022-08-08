Five hurt following crash in Beltrami County

NEAR RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt including two children following a crash near Red Lake, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 89 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 23-year-old Aubrey Graves of Redby, MN was heading south on the highway when she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The other vehicle, driven by 48-year-old John Kingbird of Cass Lake, MN, had three other passengers including two children.

Everyone involved in the crash was treated for their injuries and are expected to be ok.

