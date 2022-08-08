Fargo Police Department swears in 15 new officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have added 15 new crime fighters to their roster. They all graduated from the Fargo Police Academy.

The academy provides peace officer training, certified by the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board. Those who graduate are eligible for hire as a licensed peace officer in North Dakota.

Several of the new officers are from the area, and others come from Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina, Colorado and New York. There’s also one officer from Canada and one from Greece.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.