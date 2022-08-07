Contests
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast

This may have been the first time WE Fest has had to cancel a headlining performer due to weather.
WE Fest
WE Fest(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Concert goers at WE Fest held out through some severe weather last night, which may be the first time the festival has ever had to make the call to not put a headlining performer on stage.

“Very unfortunate, and we wish she would’ve stuck around to do a breakfast concert for us. But that’s just not how this industry works,” says WE Fest general manager Mark Bjerke.

Last night, the storm coming through lakes country canceled head liner Miranda Lambert’s part of the show.

In the past, WE Fest has been able to work around the weather.

“We’ve had some go on at 1 o’clock in the morning. This storm just didn’t give us a window,” he says.

Bjerke says his team works long and hard to put the show together, and canceling a headliner is not an easy choice to make.

“When you have lemons, you get lemonade. It really ended up being a real team building experience for our security team and management team because we had to work so close with such hard decisions to make,” says Bjerke.

He says Lambert made sure she got to WE Fest earlier than she needed to be to beat the weather.

“Miranda Lambert was such a trooper. She sat in her bus until midnight. She was ready to go and prepped. Her band was ready to go. Unfortunately, authorities made the call and we just couldn’t,” he says.

Bjerke says the evacuation of the concert venue goes to show just how prepared their team is for events like this.

“Our evacuation plan worked to a t. Our team banded together, and everyone got out safely in a timely manner. Everyone got to a safe location before the weather even got close to us,” says Bjerke.

