Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for person of interest

Tyler Lenoir (Person of Interest)
Tyler Lenoir (Person of Interest)(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a person of interest.

Authorities say they are looking for Tyler Lenoir.

They say he may have been involved in a vehicle pursuit that happened Friday.

Also, deputies say Lenoir may be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

If you know his whereabouts, please call the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623 or the Belcourt Police Department at 701-477-6134.

