Rolette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for person of interest
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a person of interest.
Authorities say they are looking for Tyler Lenoir.
They say he may have been involved in a vehicle pursuit that happened Friday.
Also, deputies say Lenoir may be in possession of a stolen vehicle.
If you know his whereabouts, please call the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office at 701-477-5623 or the Belcourt Police Department at 701-477-6134.
