GF SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in an apartment

BLAKE LUND (MUG)
BLAKE LUND (MUG)(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents living near 27th Avenue S and 11th Street in Grand Forks were asked to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Police were attempting a warrant arrest...for Blake Lund....around 9:30 p.m. Friday

Lund barricaded himself inside and the Grand Forks SWAT Team was dispatched to apprehend him.

Lund was taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

He is now at the Grand Forks County Jail, where he is booked on several outstanding warrants.

