Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Florida man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening in Beltrami County.
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Upper Red Lake Unorg.
Authorities say, 43-year-old Richard Ames, was driving on Highway 72 when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
The man was taken to a Fargo hospital to be treated for his injuries.
