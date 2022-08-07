Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Florida man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening in Beltrami County.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Upper Red Lake Unorg.

Authorities say, 43-year-old Richard Ames, was driving on Highway 72 when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.

The man was taken to a Fargo hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.