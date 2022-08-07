Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County

(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Florida man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday evening in Beltrami County.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Upper Red Lake Unorg.

Authorities say, 43-year-old Richard Ames, was driving on Highway 72 when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.

The man was taken to a Fargo hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
Deadly crash graphic
Three dead, two hurt following semi v. SUV crash
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
Search for family in cornfield near Downer, MN on July 29, 2022.
Charges possible after family rescued from cornfield near Downer

Latest News

WE Fest vendors- News- 06 Aug 2022
News - WE Fest vendors- August 6
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 1- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 1- AUGUST 06