Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism.
Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
They also found evidence leading them to believe that shots were fired.
A short time later, police learned a victim had been taken to a local emergency room.
The victim did sustain injuries and they are not life-threatening.
The investigation remains active.
