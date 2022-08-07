Contests
Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism.

Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.

They also found evidence leading them to believe that shots were fired.

A short time later, police learned a victim had been taken to a local emergency room.

The victim did sustain injuries and they are not life-threatening.

The investigation remains active.

