Chilly Start to Monday Will Lead to a Warm Week

MONDAY: Our week will begin rather chilly for this time of the year on Monday morning. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 50 across the Red River Valley. There will also be patchy fog throughout Lakes Country thanks to the soggy ground left by Sunday’s showers. As the sun rises, that fog will lift, leaving clear skies and much warmer temps. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will see a continuation of Monday’s warm-up. Skies will remain clear and highs will be in the 80s across the board, though we will still begin the day in the mid to high 50s or low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking nice with fair conditions. The lows will be in the mid to low 60s or upper 50s in some locations. As the day progresses, we will we will heat up to the mid to upper 70s for most of us with temps in the 80s possible in some places.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be a bit cloudier than the beginning half of the week. Thanks to those clouds, temps will be moderated a bit with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY: Friday will see those clouds begin to gather even more as a warm front pushes into the Valley. There is a chance of showers by evening. These showers could intensify into thunderstorms during the overnight hours into Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s and highs will be in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Overnight showers and chance thunderstorms will linger through the morning hours. Lows will be in the 60s while highs will be in low 80s.

SUNDAY: Skies will remain party cloudy due to a cold front draped across the Red River Valley. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the low 80s

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with patchy fog during morning hours. Low: 51. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 59. High: 88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Scattered evening showers - chance overnight t-storm. Low: 65. High:87

SATURDAY: Lingering AM shower or thunderstorm. Low: 68. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 82.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.