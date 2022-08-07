Contests
Christmas on the Danube

‘Affordable Connectivity Program’ for broadband internet services offered to ND households

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Center for Rural Health of North Dakota has announced the Affordable Connectivity Program. It’s a program through the Federal Communications Commission to help low-income households afford broadband needed for work, school and healthcare.

The program allows for a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands. There is an additional benefit of a one-time discount to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet. This is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

For more information and to find out if you qualify click here, and to enroll click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
WE Fest
WE Fest management says last night’s evacuation of the venue worked smooth and fast
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen
WE Fest logo
WE Fest shut down temporarily for severe weather
Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD

Latest News

Florida man seriously hurt in crash in Beltrami County
WE Fest vendors- News- 06 Aug 2022
News - WE Fest vendors- August 6
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 3- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 06
6:00PM SHOW PART 2- AUGUST 06