WE Fest vendors say: They love coming back to Soo Pass Ranch

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - “Detroit Lakes is the number one location to come and put a festival on,” says vendor Biscuit Godinez.

WE Fest is in full swing, and for those who have been coming for years...

“This is our 23rd year,” says vendor Patty Wicken.

“Our business has been here since 1994, pretty much from the start. My family took over in 2014, and we’ve been doing it every year since, except for 2020,” says vendor Erik Dummer.

There’s something about it that keeps bringing them back.

Down and Dirty Hats has only been coming to we fest for two years, but just like the vendor veterans here, they say they’re happy to have another year .

“The atmosphere here, what this great attendance you guys get here. The fans are always upbeat, optimistic, positive. We just love it,” says Godinez.

“It’s fabulous. We love it so much. We just can’t wait to get up here. It’s a beautiful venue. It’s spectacularly planned and arranged. We just love it here,” says Wicken.

The vendors say WE Fest has some of the best festival planning teams they’ve ever worked with.

“They’re absolutely phenomenal. They make sure every vendor is well taken care of,” says Godinez.

“They’ve been very good to us, and we’ve been very good to them,” says Wicken.

The vendors all say there’s nothing like WE Fest, and its loyal customers who you may only see for a few days at the festival.

“It’s amazing because people follow us as a business, and everyone is excited to ask us if we’re coming back to WE Fest this year. It’s great to see the people saying, ‘Hey, it’s great to see you back again this year,’” says Dummer.

