Two people injured after crashing ATV near Emerado

EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt after an ATV crash Friday evening. A 14-year old was driving the ATV near Emerado on private property at 17th Ave NE & 18th St. Highway Patrol says the trail was muddy when she turned the ATV in manner that she lost control and rolled the ATV one full roll, onto it’s driver’s side. The girl suffered minor injuries. Her passenger, 38-year-old Zachary Mack, sustained severe injuries from the crash and is being treated at Altru Hospital.

