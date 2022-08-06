Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD

(wcax)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight.

FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S.

Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after, a 39-year-old man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are actively looking to identify a suspect.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday

Fargo Police officers were also dispatched for a reported shooting, this time, on Broadway N.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim, who had been shot in the buttocks.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man between 25 and 30 years old.

He may also be traveling in a red vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
Deadly crash graphic
Three dead, two hurt following semi v. SUV crash
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today
Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk
Search for family in cornfield near Downer, MN on July 29, 2022.
Charges possible after family rescued from cornfield near Downer

Latest News

WE Fest vendors- News- 06 Aug 2022
News - WE Fest vendors- August 6
The Sears in Fergus Falls.
Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire
Spitfire closes after kitchen fire
Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen
WE Fest
WE Fest vendors say: They love coming back to Soo Pass Ranch