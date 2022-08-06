Two overnight shootings being investigated by Fargo PD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Fargo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight.

FPD received a report, around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, that someone had been shot near 35th Avenue S and 33rd Street S.

Authorities say the caller stated the parties involved had already left the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after, a 39-year-old man had gone to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are actively looking to identify a suspect.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday

Fargo Police officers were also dispatched for a reported shooting, this time, on Broadway N.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim, who had been shot in the buttocks.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man between 25 and 30 years old.

He may also be traveling in a red vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

