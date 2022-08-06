Spitfire closes after fire starts in kitchen

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Spitfire Bar and Grill closed Saturday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen.

WFFD was called just before noon and when firefighters arrived on scend they found visible flames coming from the kitchen.

They we’re able to quickly put out the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

