Sears in Fergus Falls closes after owners retire

FERGUS FALLS, MN (Valley News Live) - After 10 and a half years, the Sears in Fergus Falls is closing up shop for the final time as the owners are set to retire. According to the Ericksons, they have received a lot of love and support this week from the community as they will close their doors on Saturday.

“Coming in this morning it was sad, so I can’t even imagine locking up the door tonight.” said Bernadette Erickson, one of the owners of Sears in Fergus Falls.

After a little of over a decade, the Ericksons prepare to embark on their next chapter in their lives, which includes travel overseas and spending time with family.

“Going to take it easy for awhile then travel and see our kids, see my family in Ireland and go to Ireland for a little while and then stay around the community here.” said Erickson.

Following the announcement of their closing, the community has shown their love and support for the small business. This includes a balloon within the store that reads off, ‘You’ll be missed’ with a hand-written note attached to it.

“We’re really sorry to see them go but retirement has come for them and they’re going to move on and do some other fun things,” said Craig Netland. “I think I speak for everybody in the community when I say that anybody that went in there was family. And they knew everybody typically by name and that’s how they treated all of their customers.”

At the end of the day, they’re going to miss seeing their loyal customers and the bonds they have made over the years while operating their shop on Lincoln Ave.

“People myself have had so much fun,” said Erickson. “The people in Fergus are so nice, we’ve had good customers and they come in all the time just to chat even and we’re going to miss that.”

This evening the Sears in Fergus Falls closes for the final time under the tutelage of the Ericksons.

