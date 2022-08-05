West Fargo Park District renovates Rendezvous disc golf course

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District recently finished renovations on the Rendezvous disc golf course. The updated course is now about 8,000 feet long.

The holes range from approximately 214 feet to 1,522 feet with a hole average of roughly 433 feet. The district says hole 8 is now unofficially the longest in the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo area.

Frolfers will now start at hole 1 near the Aurora school shared parking lot next to the sand volleyball court. If people want to just play 9 holes, they can play hole 5 to hole 15 and stay close to the parking lot.

The West Fargo Park District says it plans to update all 18 tee boxes over the next year or two as funding allows. They also plan to add more trees to the area.

For more information on the Rendezvous Disc Golf Course renovation plan, or other West Fargo Park District parks and projects, visit wfparks.org.

