Contests
Christmas on the Danube

West Fargo Park District renovates Rendezvous disc golf course

Map of disc golf course at West Fargo Rendezvous Park.
Map of disc golf course at West Fargo Rendezvous Park.(West Fargo Park District)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District recently finished renovations on the Rendezvous disc golf course. The updated course is now about 8,000 feet long.

The holes range from approximately 214 feet to 1,522 feet with a hole average of roughly 433 feet. The district says hole 8 is now unofficially the longest in the Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo area.

Frolfers will now start at hole 1 near the Aurora school shared parking lot next to the sand volleyball court. If people want to just play 9 holes, they can play hole 5 to hole 15 and stay close to the parking lot.

The West Fargo Park District says it plans to update all 18 tee boxes over the next year or two as funding allows. They also plan to add more trees to the area.

For more information on the Rendezvous Disc Golf Course renovation plan, or other West Fargo Park District parks and projects, visit wfparks.org.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
UPDATE: Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
Deadly crash graphic
Three dead, two hurt following semi v. SUV crash
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story

Latest News

Fargo Police ask for help finding missing teen (8/5/22)
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
No food sales at Holiday on University
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
European student spending her summer in Moorhead to help families educate children
4:00PM August 5 - weather
4:00PM August 5 - weather