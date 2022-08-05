Two more victims come forward with sexual abuse claims against former Clearwater Co. deputy

BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two more victims are coming forward against an already troubled former sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer with claims of sexual abuse that went on for years.

34-year-old Neil Dolan is charged with seven felonies between two new criminal cases, with all charges a varying degree of criminal sexual conduct against two young teens.

Dolan is already serving prison time in South Dakota for similar crimes during his time as the Bagley School District’s school resource deputy, as well when he was a camp director at Many Point Scout Camp in Ponsford, Minn. He’s currently serving 14 years.

New court documents reveal more disturbing behavior by the former deputy while on school property spanning from 2016 to 2019. One of the victims came forward in the spring of 2021, and told investigators of the abuse and sexual assault he experienced when he was 13 and 14-years-old.

The victim told Minnesota BCA agents Dolan would call him down to Dolan’s office, lower the blinds and lock the door. Documents say inside the office, Dolan would touch the victim both over and under his clothes, and if the victim resisted, documents say Dolan would threaten the victim.

“You’d better f****** do this or else I’m going to get you in trouble” Dolan said according to court papers. Dolan also told the victim he wouldn’t be believed if he told anyone about what Dolan was doing.

Documents say Dolan would force the victim to perform sex acts on Dolan ‘three times per week’ during the victim’s 7th grade year, and Dolan would sometimes reward the victim with candy.

The other case’s details are similar, but occurred with another young boy a few years later. Documents say the victim was 13 at the time and was told by Dolan if he disclosed to his parents about the abuse, Dolan would ‘hurt them.’

Court documents say Dolan would also call down the victim to his office, and in one instance, Dolan touched the victim. The victim told investigators he pushed Dolan, but worried he would be in trouble for pushing a law enforcement officer. Documents went on to say Dolan continued to touch the victim and told him not to tell anyone, that Dolan wouldn’t do it again and to trust him.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Dolan faces 30 years in prison. He’ll be in court again on Sept. 21.

