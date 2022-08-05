Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Three dead, two seriously hurt following semi v. SUV crash

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEAR WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are dead and two people are seriously hurt following a semi and SUV crash in west-central MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and Co. Rd. 7 near Willmar around 6 p.m. on Thursday, August. 4.

The crash report says 41-year-old Justin Ecker from Missouri was driving the SUV with three other passengers. Ecker along with two of his passengers died in the crash. A third passenger is seriously hurt.

The semi was driven by 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Ramond, MN. Enderle was hurt and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

