Three dead, two seriously hurt following semi v. SUV crash

NEAR WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are dead and two people are seriously hurt following a semi and SUV crash in west-central MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles crashed at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and Co. Rd. 7 near Willmar around 6 p.m. on Thursday, August. 4.

The crash report says 41-year-old Justin Ecker from Missouri was driving the SUV with three other passengers. Ecker along with two of his passengers died in the crash. A third passenger is seriously hurt.

The semi was driven by 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Ramond, MN. Enderle was hurt and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

