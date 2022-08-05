Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota.

”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar.

Chelsea Ktytor first became interested in permanent jewelry when she was on a girl’s trip and wanted to show that their bond would last forever.

“We wanted to do something just to like bond as like to show our friendship,” she said.

While the first thought was to get a tattoo, the nerves set in, so instead they got permanent bracelets. To prove their connection can’t be broken.

That’s when Chelsea got the idea, others in North Dakota may be interested in the new accessory trend, and a local business was born.

“North Dakota is the last to get everything so why not bring it here before the trend is over,” she said.

Now that idea has taken off, Chelsea has been making permanent jewelry at pop-up events for 2 months now.

Instead of a traditional clasp, a small welding tool binds the chain together. The jewelry is intended to stay on until broken or cut off.

She now has more than a dozen chains to offer, each one allowing a personal story to be told.

“I’ve had a cancer survivor, that’s how they marked their one year anniversary, I’ve had anywhere from young high school girls to like this really fun group of like 70 plus women that were like we’ve been friends since high school,” she said.

She plans to open a home-based shop in Bismarck where she lives now.

She will be back in Fargo on August 26.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.