Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera

MHD alleged burglar
MHD alleged burglar(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway.

It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block of 20th Ave. S.

It’s unclear still all that was stolen from the pickup.

The homeowners shared their Ring doorbell video with Valley News Live which shows the man holding what appears to be a knife, as he tries to pry open their front door. The man was unsuccessful but the terror has left a lasting impression on the young family inside, and those in the area.

Neighbors say they’re thankful the family is ok, as they know it could have been much worse, and they’re now calling on the community to help in the quest for justice and hope someone will identify the man responsible.

If you have any information on the case—call the number on your screen 701-451-7660.

