Local broadcaster passes away

Doug Hamilton passes away
Doug Hamilton passes away(KFGO)
By Mike Morken
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For close to 15 years in the 70′s, 80′s and 90′s, Doug Hamilton worked in television for stations, KXJB or KTHI. Those stations would later become Valley News Live. Doug was a reporter, producer, news director and most recognized for his news anchoring. Doug passed away at age 72 from cancer. Hamilton, also was active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theater, served as the communications director at MSU-Moorhead and most recently, he was with Prairie Public Radio in Fargo. Hamilton is survived by his son, Ben. His daughter, Ashley died in a car crash near her home in Spokane, Washington in December, 2020.

