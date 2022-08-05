Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at popular hotel

Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting
Heavy police presence at Mirage Hotel following shooting(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting inside the Mirage Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Multiple posts on Twitter indicate a heavy police presence inside the hotel.

At one point, it was reported that police locked down the hotel completely.

LVMPD posted on Twitter just after 10 p.m. alerting the public of the shooting.

So far, police say one person is pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details and are warning the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
UPDATE: Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
Construction on Center Avenue in front of Thai Orchid at the Moorhead Center Mall.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
UPDATE: Officers involved in deadly shooting of Mapleton man identified
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
As recession fears grow, strong US hiring is likely slowing
FILE PHOTO - Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, said Wednesday in...
Pelosi: China cannot stop US officials from visiting Taiwan
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, are...
US, Russia, China take part in talks with SE Asian nations
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT STATE - This photo provided by the Washington State Department of...
Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire