Hot and Stormy Friday - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Potential of strong-to-severe storms Friday
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A cold front is passing through into Saturday morning. Storms will exit, and expect a cooler start to the weekend.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures look seasonably comfortable for our weekend, with 70s and 80s expected both days. We will have another chance of some lingering showers and storms for your Saturday morning, with mainly dry conditions expected all day Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A few spotty showers or storms are possible on Monday, but we’re expecting plenty of dry time as we get going for the first of the next business week. Temperatures warm into the 80s for most. 80s are again the rule of order for Tuesday, with perhaps a few morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking nice with fair conditions. The lows will be in the mid to low 60s. As the day progresses, we will heat up to the 80s for most of us with temps in the 90s possible in some places.

THURSDAY: Thursday there is a slight chance for some spotty evening showers here and there across the Red River Valley. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with highs near 80 wile lows will be in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be relatively warmer with highs ear the upper 80s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of some morning showers or storms. Low: 64. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 55. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High :87. Low:65

