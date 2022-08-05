Contests
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food

No food sales at Holiday on University
No food sales at Holiday on University(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4.

In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.

Valley News Live was told they hope to have things back to normal sometime in the next week.

