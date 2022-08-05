Contests
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.

After an extensive search by Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota DNR, Battle Lake Fire and Rescue, LifeLink, Henning Fire Department, Glendalough Park Rangers and the Battle Lake Police Department, a Good Samaritan found Kringlie on his bike around 15 miles away in Vining, MN. The man said he got lost trying to get back to Ottertail. He was not hurt.

