Fire damages Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Stenerson Lumber is damaged after a fire Friday morning. Detroit Lakes firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. Open flames and smoldering insulation were found in the attic space of the building.

Audubon Fire Department provided mutual aid with manpower, and Wolf Lake Fire Department provided mutual aid with manpower and the use of their attic vac to remove burning insulation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

