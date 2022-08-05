Fargo Police ask for help finding missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5.

Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed on the sides and long on top, with gauged ears.

She was last seen wearing a maroon and black tank top and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 701-451-7660. Anonymous tip can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

