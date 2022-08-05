Contests
European student spending her summer in Moorhead to help families educate children

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - An Estonia student is spending her summer a long way from home on an important mission.

She’s going door to door, hoping to hit every house in Moorhead, selling families education materials to help kids who need to catch up in school. This after COVID took them out of the classroom.

Maris “Book Girl” Kiel has worked with Southwestern Advantage for three years, but it’s her first time in the U.S.

“Some of the families will tell me that with COVID and everything it got way harder because parents had to be teachers,” Kiel said. “It’s education. Education is something you can never take away from the kids and the families.”

Some of the books in her bag include study guides that help parents work with their kids, a jump start program for Pre-K students, help with college credit classes by McGraw Hill and more.

