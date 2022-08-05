Contests
Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County.

The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls.

The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east when his vehicle left the road and ended up in a field.

Olson was taken to the Fergus Falls hospital and is expected to be ok.

