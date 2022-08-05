Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday.

“I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number one morning news team! I look forward to greeting our viewers each morning with a smile and the latest headlines to jump-start their day.”

Hill graduated from Central Michigan University and is a proud ‘Michigander.’ She began career in news radio in college and was also a writer for the Midland Daily News. Her experience also includes working as the entertainment host in both baseball (Great Lakes Loons) and hockey (Flint Firebirds).

For more than four years, Hill worked as an anchor and multimedia journalist in the the Flint/Saginaw news market, covering breaking and local news, including the Flint Water Crisis. During that time, her hometown of Sanford, Michigan, was devastated by flooding in the spring of 2020 after a dam failure. She covered the devastation of her town as a reporter, and helped with recovery efforts by cleaning out homes of friends and family members.

For the last year, she has worked within the Gray Television family as a Digital Anchor at Local News Live in Omaha.

Hill loves laughing, concerts, festivals, sporting events, theatre, sushi, and her dog, Phoebe. Tune in on Monday, August 8 for her on-air debut and follow Ashlyn Hill on social media:

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.