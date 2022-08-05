Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas, iRobot, will be acquired by Amazon.(Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
UPDATE: Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
Jibestream is the new mapping provider for Mall of America, North America's largest shopping...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
Amelia Dean is seen at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the...
Woman attacked by bison in South Dakota shares story
Lane closures on the way for I-94

Latest News

Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
A car ran a red light, causing a fiery, deadly accident, authorities said.
Fiery crash kills 5; witness said he's shook up
Multiple people were injured after a vehicle drives through a parade in New Mexico. (KAELYN...
GRAPHIC: SUV drives into Native American parade, causing injuries
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats say they’ve reached agreement on economic package