‘We’re open!’: Construction, closing rumors impact businesses at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Construction is continuing to cause major headaches for business owners in Moorhead, as many say it’s lead to little to no customer traffic, and one shop has even had to call it quits.

Center Ave. remains closed from the river to 8th St., which runs directly in front of the Moorhead Center Mall and Scheels, and it’s unclear how much longer the project will take to complete.

“Traffic through the mall has slowed down considerably and every business counts on the walk-throughs and just the random stops,” Krista Erickson, owner of Red River Refillery said.

“I hope they hurry up our there and just get er’ done,” FM Antiques and More owner DeeDee Sonstelie said.

And both say the road work has some customers thinking the iconic mall’s doors are closed for good.

“They always say, ‘Oh it was so hard to get here! I don’t know how to get here. We almost turned back!’ so that tells me others came and turned back,” Sonstelie said.

“I do think the construction has had a major impact on people getting here and even realizing we’re open,” Erickson said.

While both women say they know business slows down in the summer, this is a little nerve wracking for the sustainability and future of their businesses.

“It’s a lot of strain on you, as far as, ‘Ok, how are we going to pay the rent? Pay the lights?’ All I can do is trust the Lord that we’re going to make it,” Sonstelie said.

“I will always have my regulars which is wonderful and great that they go through the trouble to get here, but then I’m not increasing my business at all,” Erickson said.

Both are calling on the public to make the extra effort to shop the small businesses inside of the mall in the coming weeks, as they emphasize their doors and arms are open and ready to welcome you in.

