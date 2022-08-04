WE Fest festival kicks off this year with a new stage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music fans already know what time it is, it is the first day of the three day country music festival WE Fest.

This year, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan are headlining on a new stage at Soo Pass Ranch.

Campers were already set up Thursday to prepare for the weekend of music.

”It’s really the people I look forward to being with the people and the people I worked with last year that I don’t see for a year, they come and work once a year so and then the campers too our patrons, they’re just wonderful,” said Mark Bjerke, general manager at WE Fest.

