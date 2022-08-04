Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Toy drive underway in honor of two boys killed in crash

Toy drive in memory of Camden and Maxwell.
Toy drive in memory of Camden and Maxwell.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Toys are being collected in honor of two young boys who tragically lost their lives in a crash on Interstate-29. The annual toy drive is organized by the family of Camden and Maxwell.

Toys can be dropped off during business hours at any of the drop-off locations: Maple Family Dental, Four Star Ninja Academy, SW&L Attorneys, Healing Touch Chiropractic, All Bright Chiropractic, and the Village West and Downtown Gate City Bank locations.

Toys collected will be donated to Sanford Children’s, Essentia Children’s and YWCA of Cass-Clay in Fargo.

9-year-old Camden and 1-year-old Maxwell both died when the SUV their mom, Trista Curry, was driving was hit by a semi near the Reynolds exit on I-29 in March of 2018.

When Valley News Live spoke with the family in 2018, they said they are staying positive by giving back and helping others, which’s something Camden would’ve wanted.

“Our 9-year-old just really had a caring heart and he would’ve loved to do this sort stuff, so we just wanted something good to make people smile,” Curry said.

The toy drive is happening August 1-9, ending on Maxwell’s birthday. The couple has since welcomed twin girls. Curry said her twins are not a replacement, but an addition to their family because she knows her two young angels are looking down from heaven.

Donations to the toy drive may also be sent to:

45 21st Avenue East, Unit D

West Fargo, ND 58078

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Center Avenue in front of Thai Orchid at the Moorhead Center Mall.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
UPDATE: Officers involved in deadly shooting of Mapleton man identified
Police lights graphic
Moorhead Police investigate report of shots fired
Teacher positions remain unfilled as school year approaches
Kindi Jalloh
UPDATE: After two-month investigation, man charged with brutal murder of Grand Forks man

Latest News

Cars driving on the freeway.
North Dakota Highway Patrol urges drivers to check for vehicle recalls
NDT - Daily Motivation – August 4
NDT - Daily Motivation – August 4
NDT - Charcoal Art - August 4
NDT - Charcoal Art - August 4
NDT - Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Your First Home - August 4
NDT - Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Buying Your First Home - August 4
NDT - Stretchlab - August 4
NDT - Stretchlab - August 4