Toy drive underway in honor of two boys killed in crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Toys are being collected in honor of two young boys who tragically lost their lives in a crash on Interstate-29. The annual toy drive is organized by the family of Camden and Maxwell.

Toys can be dropped off during business hours at any of the drop-off locations: Maple Family Dental, Four Star Ninja Academy, SW&L Attorneys, Healing Touch Chiropractic, All Bright Chiropractic, and the Village West and Downtown Gate City Bank locations.

Toys collected will be donated to Sanford Children’s, Essentia Children’s and YWCA of Cass-Clay in Fargo.

9-year-old Camden and 1-year-old Maxwell both died when the SUV their mom, Trista Curry, was driving was hit by a semi near the Reynolds exit on I-29 in March of 2018.

When Valley News Live spoke with the family in 2018, they said they are staying positive by giving back and helping others, which’s something Camden would’ve wanted.

“Our 9-year-old just really had a caring heart and he would’ve loved to do this sort stuff, so we just wanted something good to make people smile,” Curry said.

The toy drive is happening August 1-9, ending on Maxwell’s birthday. The couple has since welcomed twin girls. Curry said her twins are not a replacement, but an addition to their family because she knows her two young angels are looking down from heaven.

Donations to the toy drive may also be sent to:

45 21st Avenue East, Unit D

West Fargo, ND 58078

