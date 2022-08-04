Contests
‘I’m anxious to get this brand new stage fired up.’: Some changes to this year’s WE Fest

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest-ers are just starting to pile into Soo Pass Ranch, in lakes country, for a time filled with music and fun.

”I’m anxious to get this brand new stage fired up. We have big artists like Jason Aldean on the first night. It’s going to be an awesome year for WE Fest,” says WE Fest general manager Mark Bjerke.

Bjerke says, each year, WE Fest takes about 18 months to put together.

“As soon as these shows end, we’re going to sit down and analyze what we did right, what we did wrong, and what we can fix to get this show back to where it was,” he says.

Musical festival safety has become a huge concern lately, but Bjerke says not to worry.

“We’re a part of Live Nation. They have one of the best security systems in place for big events. So, we’re working with them. We’re playing off their lead,” says Bjerke.

He says they have all of the proper protocols in place if anything were to get out of hand.

“We’re a very unique venue. First of all, the part of the country we’re in. But the way this venue is set up. The stuff you see in other parts of the country just can’t happen here, it won’t work. We’re 450 acres of our own place,” shares Bjerke.

Other changes include a new country club, concrete stage, and a general admission pit near the also new thrust of the stage. So, fans can get right up next to the performers.

“Our VIP is expanded, and I’ll tell you, it’s never looked this good,” he says.

Here’s some advice for those heading out WE-festing this week from a couple of veteran campers...

“Well, make sure you keep your head on a swivel, make sure you keep plenty of beads on you, plenty of drinks, and don’t lose your boys,” says 2nd-year Marshall Meehl.

“Don’t party too hard on Tuesday and Wednesday because Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are going to be better,” says 4th-year Cody Johnson.

Music will start on the WE Fest stage tomorrow at 2:45 pm.

