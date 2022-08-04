Contests
Lane closures on the way for I-94

(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight.

Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.

The lane closure will also shorten on the Eastbound side, however due to remaining guardrail work, there will be a lane closure in the area of the 34th St/ SE Main Ave/ County Road 52 interchange until August 6.

Beginning next week, there will be lane closures in both directions near the Highway 336 interchange from dusk to dawn while crews are working. It’s expected to take 3 to 5 nights to complete.

