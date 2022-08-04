Lady A cancels concerts in Fargo, Minot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”.

Lady A had been scheduled to perform in Fargo on September 30 at Scheels Arena, and in Minot the night before, on September 29, as part of Norsk Høstfest.

Festival organizers are now searching for two main act replacements. In June, it was announced that Toby Keith would no longer be performing at Høstfest after he canceled his remaining 2022 tour due to a cancer diagnosis.

Organizers said a replacement act is set to be announced in the “near future.”

Performers that are still scheduled for Høstfest include: Big and Rich, Daniel O’Donnell, Texas Tenors, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brantley Gilbert.

The 2022 Norsk Høstfest is Sept. 28 – Oct 1. At the North Dakota State Fair Center.

