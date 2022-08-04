Hot and Stormy Friday - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures on Friday will continue to be warm in the 80s and 90s with a gusty south wind. Some areas south could see afternoon temperatures near 100 degrees. Two rounds of rain are possible through the area on Friday morning and again evening that will bring showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe. If morning rain & thunder linger through the day, those clouds may again keep temperatures down in some spots.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures look seasonably comfortable for our weekend, with 70s and 80s expected both days. We will have another chance of some showers and storms for your Saturday morning, with mainly dry conditions expected all day Sunday.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: A few spotty showers or storms are possible on Monday, but we’re expecting plenty of dry time as we get going for the first of the next business week. Temperatures warm into the 80s for most. 80s are again the rule of order for Tuesday, with perhaps a few morning showers.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday is looking nice with fair conditions. The lows will be in the mid to low 60s. As the day progresses, we will heat up to the 80s for most of us with temps in the 90s possible in some places.

THURSDAY: Thursday there is a slight chance for some spotty evening showers here and there across the Red River Valley. Temperatures will be a tad cooler with highs near 80 wile lows will be in the 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot & stormy! Low: 73. High: 96.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of some morning showers or storms. Low: 64. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies. Low: 58. High: 70.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 55. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 86.

THURSDAY: Partly cloud with a chance of scattered evening showers. Low: 65. High: 80.

