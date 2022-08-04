Group prays outside of new abortion clinic location in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A small group of people gathered outside of the new location of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Moorhead on Thursday. Valley News Live has learned the clinic plans to move to 302 Highway 75 North.

The move from downtown Fargo was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which in turn triggered a state law in North Dakota banning abortion.

The matter was delayed after the clinic filed a lawsuit and a Bismarck judge’s ruling. The abortion ban is now set to take effect on August 26.

Earlier this week, Pro-Life Action Ministries said it’s leading a coalition of Christian churches and community members to keep Red River Women’s Clinic from opening a new facility in Moorhead. Those plans include praying outside the Moorhead clinic location.

