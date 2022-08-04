Fundraiser to help send Fargo team to Babe Ruth World Series

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The public is invited to a grill-out on Thursday night to help send some Fargo youth baseball players to the World Series.

The Fargo 61′s Blue 13U team has earned its way to the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia. The tournament is happening August 11-19 and the team is asking for a little support to get there.

The grill-out fundraiser is happening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at Rheault Farm. Just head to the shelter at 2902 25th Street South for hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, lemonade, and frozen treats. There will also be music, yard games, and kids can play a game of wiffle ball with the Fargo 61′s team.

There is no cost, but a free will donation is requested. Money raised at Thursday’s event will be used for travel and tournament expenses. If you can’t make it to the event but want to support the team, you can Venmo @Fargo_61s_13U.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.