Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Fundraiser to help send Fargo team to Babe Ruth World Series

Fargo 61 Blue 13U baseball team
Fargo 61 Blue 13U baseball team(Fargo Youth Baseball)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The public is invited to a grill-out on Thursday night to help send some Fargo youth baseball players to the World Series.

The Fargo 61′s Blue 13U team has earned its way to the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia. The tournament is happening August 11-19 and the team is asking for a little support to get there.

The grill-out fundraiser is happening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 at Rheault Farm. Just head to the shelter at 2902 25th Street South for hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, lemonade, and frozen treats. There will also be music, yard games, and kids can play a game of wiffle ball with the Fargo 61′s team.

There is no cost, but a free will donation is requested. Money raised at Thursday’s event will be used for travel and tournament expenses. If you can’t make it to the event but want to support the team, you can Venmo @Fargo_61s_13U.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Center Avenue in front of Thai Orchid at the Moorhead Center Mall.
Moorhead restaurant feeling the pain of Center Avenue construction project
Mapleton, ND - August 1, 2022
UPDATE: Officers involved in deadly shooting of Mapleton man identified
Police lights graphic
Moorhead Police investigate report of shots fired
Teacher positions remain unfilled as school year approaches
Kindi Jalloh
UPDATE: After two-month investigation, man charged with brutal murder of Grand Forks man

Latest News

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
Armed standoff with individual in Jamestown
Salamah Pendleton in court (file picture)
ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer
Lane closures on the way for I-94
Noon News August 4 - Part 2
Noon News August 4 - Part 2