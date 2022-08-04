‘Days of Our Lives’ moving exclusively to Peacock in September

NEW YORK - Longtime NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives” is leaving the airwaves and moving to a new home next month.

Starting Sept. 12, new episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will stream exclusively on Peacock. The streaming service already offers an extensive library of previous “Days” episodes for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“The historic move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ in one place,” NBC announced in a press release.

After “Days” moves to streaming, NBC will introduce a new program, “NBC News Daily,” featuring local, national and international news anchored by award-winning journalists Kate Snow, Morgan Radford, Vicky Nguyen and Aaron Gilcrest.

“Days of Our Lives” is NBC’s longest-running series, debuting in 1965. The show has won 58 Emmy Awards, and aired in 14,000th episode in 2020.

