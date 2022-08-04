The Bison Begin Fall Camp and their quest for a 10th FCS Championship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bison Football team opened up fall camp on Thursday morning, with the defending FCS Champions returning to action across the street from the Fargodome on Dacotah Field.

North Dakota State is fresh off of summer workouts, now officially getting back onto the field for the first time since winning their Ninth National Title back in January.

The play on the field was as intense as you would expect for a Bison Football team, but it was a bit calmer than previous seasons for their starting Quarterback.

For the first time since Head Coach Matt Entz took over the program, there isn’t a massive competition for that starting role with Cam Miller looking to lead his team back to Frisco.

Miller didn’t see the field until late in his Freshman year during the COVID-impacted Spring 2021 Season, and took over for Quincy Patterson midway through his Sophomore Campaign as well.

After winning a National Title, Miller knows that the Job is his to lose, something that Head Coach Matt Entz says has helped his ability to lead the team.

“The space between the ears is most valuable,” Entz said. “The difference between great and good is the distance between your ears in our opinion. And so, I think knowing our staff, our players have the upmost trust in him. I’m sure it’s allowed him to expand his leadership role.”

Miller agreed, saying that: Playing and getting actual game reps helps you become confident enough to be a leader. When you’re a backup, it’s really hard to tell a starter what to do.” Miller told us after practice. “I think having experience and winning a national championship, having that underneath by belt. Especially with these young guys who have just came on campus, I think they really look up to me, and they’re watching every single step that I’m doing.”

While the Trophies have begun to pile up on the North Dakota State Campus, this group of Bison is still hungry to add more.

“That’s what I think makes this program great, for consistency and for how many years that we been and are always in the mix in some way, shape or form, is just because we’re consistent and we do what we do,” Senior Safety Michael Tutsie said. “We stick to the culture, the tradition, the standard. It doesn’t change for a coach that comes in or a different player that comes in and it stays the same, there’s no difference. We won one, and we put that away, we celebrate that night, and we’ve been working on another one.”

The Bison will be in Fall Camp from now until September 3rd, when they open their season with a home game against the Drake Bulldogs.

