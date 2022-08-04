Armed standoff with individual in Jamestown

Contests
Christmas on the Danube

Standoff in Jamestown, ND(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning around 10:00 a.m. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th Street NW.

“There was a call that a woman had fled the residence. She maybe tried to escape earlier last night, we’re not exactly sure of all the details of what happened there, but the individual inside is on probation, has some no-bond warrants and I’m not certain what those warrants are right now, I’m still trying to get that information. But he has barricaded inside and he does claim to have a gun and a knife.”

Edinger says they have evacuated some houses and a nearby daycare while they established communication with the individual.

He stressed the public needs to stay away from the scene.

“Please stay away. If a police car is blocking the road that is not for you to drive around. That has been a huge problem today, people will come up to the patrol car, think that they can drive on the curb, think they can drive in the parking lane to go around it. You cannot do that. This is a dangerous scene and you need to stay away from it.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

